Two St. Helena Parish inmates indicted on murder charges after April overdose death of another inmate
GREENSBURG — Two St. Helena Parish inmates have been indicted on murder charges after the April death of another inmate.
According to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office, Tilman Myles and Brandon Burge were formally charged with the second-degree murder of Rogers B. Vernon. The pair is accused of introducing the fentanyl that killed Vernon into the St. Helena Jail.
Vernon, 40, died of an overdose on April 19.
After Vernon's death, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 11 people, including 10 inmates, in connection with bringing the drugs into the prison.
Civilian Linda Smith was also charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and the introduction of contraband.
"Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous drug, and its presence inside correctional facilities puts both inmates and staff at extreme risk," Perrilloux said. "This indictment is a critical step toward holding those responsible accountable for the loss of life that occurred."
