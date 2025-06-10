72°
Two right lanes of I-10 Eastbound blocked after crash near Mall of Louisiana exit

2 hours 15 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 3:20 PM June 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Traffic is backed up from the Mall of Louisiana exit to Essen Lane after a crash Tuesday afternoon. 

According to DOTD, the two right lanes are blocked. 

No information about the crash has been released. 

