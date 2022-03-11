Latest Weather Blog
Two people killed by loose camel at Tennessee petting zoo
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. - A camel was put down after breaking loose and killing two people at a West Tennessee petting zoo.
The Obion County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a loose camel attacking people near Shirley Farms around 4:44 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find two victims unconscious on the ground and the camel still running loose.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.
The camel reportedly attacked a sheriff's office vehicle and proceeded to approach deputies while they tried to move a victim to safety.
"It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene," the sheriff's office said in a release Friday.
Trending News
The victims, identified as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, were pronounced dead at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers bothered with penalties for telling the truth during State Police hearings
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year