Two people killed by loose camel at Tennessee petting zoo

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. - A camel was put down after breaking loose and killing two people at a West Tennessee petting zoo.

The Obion County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a loose camel attacking people near Shirley Farms around 4:44 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find two victims unconscious on the ground and the camel still running loose.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.

The camel reportedly attacked a sheriff's office vehicle and proceeded to approach deputies while they tried to move a victim to safety.

"It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene," the sheriff's office said in a release Friday.

The victims, identified as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, were pronounced dead at the scene.