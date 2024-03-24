68°
Two people hurt in shooting on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Winbourne Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency officials said two people were shot around 4 p.m. — one found near Howell Park and another along Winbourne Avenue near Voss Drive. Both were taken to a hospital.
No more information about the shooting was released
