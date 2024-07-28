Two meteor showers will flash across the sky around the same time in late July

The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks in late July. And this year, it will coincide with a second smaller meteor shower, the Alpha Capricornids.

The Delta Aquariids occur every year in North America’s late summer. This year’s peak activity happens early Tuesday morning, with an expected 15 to 20 meteors visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere, under dark skies. The shower lasts through August 21, according to the American Meteor Society.

Around the same time, the Alpha Capricornid meteor shower should produce around five meteors per hour and lasts through August 15.

According to Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron, these meteor showers are not worth staying up to see. The projected number of meteors per hour assumes optimal viewing conditions, which often is not the case near a city. Plus, a waning crescent moon at around 30% illumination means the clearest viewing will happen after midnight. At best, a few meteors per hour might be observed.

The next major meteor shower will be the Perseids, peaking in mid-August. There is more hope to see meteors with the Perseids.

How to view a meteor shower

Meteor showers are usually most visible between midnight and predawn hours.

It’s easier to see shooting stars under dark skies, away from city lights. Meteor showers also appear brightest on cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest.

And your eyes will better adapted to seeing meteors if you aren’t checking your phone. “It ruins your night vision,” said NASA’s Bill Cooke.