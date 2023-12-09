Two men killed in gun battle along North 46th Street on Friday

BATON ROUGE - Two men were killed in a gun battle on Friday in a neighborhood off Gus Young Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Quadrell Clark and 19-year-old Marquise Muse were shot to death by one another on Friday just before 2 p.m. The shooting happened at the end of North 46th Street.

Officers said Clark and Muse had "maintained an ongoing feud in the neighborhood."