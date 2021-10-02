Two juveniles booked into jail after deadly bar shooting over the weekend

PORT ALLEN - On Tuesday morning, one of two juveniles tied to a deadly shooting outside of a bar over the weekend has been identified as 17-year-old Ronald Campbell.

Campbell, now charged with second-degree murder has been booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Prison as of Tuesday.

A second juvenile was arrested but is not accused in the attack. Instead, Deondra Lagarde was staying at Campbell's house and has been wanted since April.

Campbell is accused of the deadly shooting at the bar, and investigators said the Lagarde was at the bar and is accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the head in Plaquemine on April 9, 2021.The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed through sources the victim shot in the parking lot of Raxx bar is 21-year old Trey Allen, a beloved baseball coach for PC Tigers in Pointe Coupee Parish.



The team posted, “We ask for prayers as we mourn the loss of our beloved coach Trey Allen. He was such a huge part of our lives on and off the baseball field. His big heart, contagious smile and short shorts will forever be missed.”



Following the shooting, District Attorney Tony Clayton asked State Alcohol Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest Legier to suspend operations at Raxx until an investigation could take place amid ongoing questions about how the juveniles managed to get inside. Legier told WBRZ, his office has pulled the alcohol permit for Raxx bar where the deadly shooting occurred.



“ATC can serve an emergency suspension for public safety concerns,” Legier said.



By law, a hearing will be held within 10 days. The hearing for the Raxx bar is scheduled for October.



The gunfire happened outside the bar, following an altercation in the parking lot. Allen was trying to break up a fight, sources said.



District Attorney Tony Clayton said when investigators went to look for the 17-year old involved in the shooting, they found another juvenile at his house that they had been looking for since April. Through their investigation, they determined that juvenile was responsible for shooting a pregnant woman in the head and was actually partying at Raxx with the 17-year old shooter the night Trey Allen was killed.



“Seventeen-year-olds shooting folks in the head, 17-year-olds murdering folks... I'm sorry state of Louisiana you have to arm law enforcement,” Clayton said. “You have to give us something to fight. These young folks at 17 years of age arming themselves with guns and sucking the life out of folks aren't acting like kids. They are acting like adults. I think they should be tried as adults, and under my watch they will be.”



Monday morning, Clayton said decisions were made to try both juveniles as adults. Over the weekend, there was no state facility in Louisiana that could take them so they had to be transferred to Alabama. With decisions being made about them being tried as an adult, both will be brought back to Louisiana and booked into the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parish jails.



“We will convene a grand jury immediately over the activities that took place that night that caused that kid to lose his life,” Clayton said. “We will get to the bottom line of the operations of that club and the events that led this man to lose his life, just senseless for no reason.”



The teen accused of killing Allen will be charged with second-degree murder. The teen accused of shooting the pregnant woman in the head in April will be charged with attempted second-degree murder.



Clayton said he's been asking for months for reforms to our juvenile justice laws. He said this case highlights the need for reforms yet again.



"I say and I make a plea to the legislators of Louisiana, you have to revise the rules in this state that deal with juveniles," Clayton said. "To not have sister parishes accept these juveniles and the only avenue is for me to go to Alabama when a juvenile kills someone or send them home with an ankle bracelet is ridiculous."

Comment from Cy J. D’Aquila, Jr., attorney for Raxx Bar and Grill:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Allen family during this tragic time. However, since this case is being investigated, we cannot comment on the facts. Raxx is doing everything in their power to aid the District Attorney in this investigation so that justice can be served for Trey Allen," attorney for Raxx Bar and Grill, Cy J. D’Aquila, Jr., said Sept. 21.

A public meeting will be held next month where the owners of Raxx night club can plead their case involving the suspension of their alcohol permit.