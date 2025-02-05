Two Independence police officers arrested for malfeasance, allegedly tampering with murder scene

INDEPENDENCE - Two Independence police officers were arrested after allegedly tampering with evidence at a murder scene, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO said Mitchell Rainey, 33, and Caitlyn Rainey were booked for one count of malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice after they allegedly removed and altered evidence of a murder scene.

Deputies were investigating the death of David Parnell, Jr., who was found dead in a bedroom on Jan. 28. During the investigation, it was discovered Mitchell Rainey, an acquaintance of Parnell, had removed evidence from the scene without investigative authority or informing detectives. It was also determined Caitlyn Rainey later altered that evidence.

The Independence police chief, Frank Edwards, issued a statement saying the two officers and are currently on administrative leave without pay pending the termination process.

TPSO is still working to determine the suspects responsible for this murder.