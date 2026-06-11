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Two gang members sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to armed robberies of ATM technicians
BATON ROUGE — Two members of the Bleedas gang have been sentenced to 35 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected to the 2023 and 2024 armed robberies of ATM repair technicians.
Tremayne Lindsey, 25, and Brandon Fleming, 22, were two of six people indicted in connection with the robberies, in which the pair admitted to holding technicians at gunpoint at Baton Rouge banks and ordering them to pull cash out while it was open for repairs.
On Monday, Lindsey and Fleming both had their criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges dismissed, but the pair both pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, as well as one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Lindsey also pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge.
Both men were given credit for time served and ordered to serve a 35-year sentence.
Four other men, Nepton Hatfield, Hubert Jackson, Quendez Vancourt and George Applewhite, are due back in court for the case on Aug. 18 for a pre-trial conference.
The group was originally set for trial on June 15.
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