2une In Previews: Springfield District 2 Volunteer Fire Department's annual poker run returns

SPRINGFIELD - An annual poker run benefiting the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department is coming back for its 35th year on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and runs across 13 stops, including Boopalu's, Black Lake Club, Blind River Bar, Canal Bank, DiCarlo's, Fuel Dock, Gator's Den, Kat's Warsaw, Hilltop, Manny's, Prop Stop, Riverside Marina and Sunbuns.

The top prize is $1,500 for the best hand. Second place pays $750, third pays $300, fourth pays $200 and fifth pays $100.

Entry forms and official envelopes can be picked up at the Captain's Party at Canal Bank on June 11 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., at the Captain's Party at Boopalu's on Friday from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. or at Boopalu's on Saturday morning.

The entry fee is $90. All proceeds go to the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.

If the event is rained out, the rain date is June 20.