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LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is hosting a free football camp for youth athletes at BREC's Memorial Stadium on June 20.
The Jordan Seaton Elite Camp is a one-day skills and drills event open to second through eighth-grade athletes. Registration is required and spots are limited.
The camp runs in two sessions. Elementary athletes in grades 2-5 will train from 8:30 to 11 a.m., and middle school athletes in grades 6-8 will train from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The camp features performance trainer Nat Nunnery and former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Rohan Davey on the training staff. Athletes will rotate through position-specific skills stations focused on core mechanics, technique and football IQ.
Seaton will also lead a character development session covering leadership, academics and mindset. All registered participants will receive a complimentary camp T-shirt.
The camp is held at BREC's Memorial Stadium and is free to attend.
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Seaton transferred to LSU from Colorado and was the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the transfer portal.
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