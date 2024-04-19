East Baton Parish grand jury indicts 'Bleeda' gang members after ATM thefts

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted multiple alleged members of a gang known as the 'Bleedas' after two armed robberies of ATM repair technicians in December and January.

WBRZ previously reported the arrest of Nepton Hatfield Jr. back in March for the crimes. Hatfield is one of six people in total indicted, with a grand jury also indicted George Applewhite, Brandon Fleming, Hubert Jackson, Tremaine Lindsey and Quendez Vancourt.

Hatfield was also charged in a separate indictment with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

All six were charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and obstruction of justice. All charges include a criminal street gang enhanced sentence, alleging that the defendants committed these crimes in furtherance of the 'Bleedas' organization.

"While I recognize that these defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, Baton Rouge residents deserve strategies that not only break the cycle of violence by treating its root causes, but also hold accountable those who have perpetrated violent crimes," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. "...We will not tolerate lawlessness in this city, and we will not rest in the fight to stamp out group violence in our parish until we have won this war."