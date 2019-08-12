90°
Latest Weather Blog
Two former fraternity members in 2017 LSU hazing death released from jail
BATON ROUGE - Arrest documents show that two former fraternity members tied to the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver were released from jail over the weekend.
Ryan Isto and Sean Paul Gott were both sentenced July 26 to 30 days in jail with credit for time already served. Isto and Gott pleaded no contest to the hazing charges last year.
Both men were released from jail Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating after body found on Laurel Street
-
Deputies investigate Zachary naked home invasion, one person shot
-
Livingston and Ascension volunteers join forces to clean up the Amite River
-
People are trying to stay cool as Baton Rouge fights heat advisory
-
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway