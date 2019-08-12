90°
Two former fraternity members in 2017 LSU hazing death released from jail

2 hours 23 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 9:10 AM August 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Arrest documents show that two former fraternity members tied to the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver were released from jail over the weekend.

Ryan Isto and Sean Paul Gott were both sentenced July 26 to 30 days in jail with credit for time already served. Isto and Gott pleaded no contest to the hazing charges last year.

Both men were released from jail Saturday.

