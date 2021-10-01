Two escaped inmates captured in Alexandria, three others still at large

ALEXANDRIA - A Multi-Agency Operation conducted Thursday resulted in the capture of two men who'd escaped from jail in Avoyelles Parish.

The two escapees, Kyle Cavalier and Davantae Williams, were found in Alexandria by U.S. Marshals and officers with the Alexandria Police Department.

The two were among a group of five inmates who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish jail Monday.

Both were arrested Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

They were first booked at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility and then transported to the Avoyelles Parish DC 1 Jail facility.

Authorities are still working to find out how the five inmates escaped and who assisted them in their attempt. The investigation is expected to lead to more charges.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat of the Avoyelles Parish says other inmates are still on the run from authorities. The three who remain at large have been identified as Rondrakus Taylor, 19, Dakeylon Berry, 19, and William Johnson, 27.

The Sheriff asks that anyone with information about their whereabouts contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center, or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.