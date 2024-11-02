82°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead in Saturday morning car accident on South Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE — A BMW SUV slammed into a tree early Saturday, killing two people in the back seat, police said.
The 1:30 a.m. crash on South Foster Drive near Claycut Road sent several other injured people to hospitals.
Police said Tristen Hoover, 27, and Claire Zeller, 24, died in the crash, which resulted from the driver losing control of the SUV. Police didn't identify the driver or say whether the driver appeared to be impaired.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on...
-
BRPD police chief speaks on talks of merger between BRPD and EBRSO
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors