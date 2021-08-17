Latest Weather Blog
Two arrests made in shooting at Hubbens Supermarket in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - An argument inside of Hubbens Supermarket led to two people being shot outside of the store Sunday.
Port Allen Police Department said around 4:30 p.m. three women, two victims and a suspect, got into an argument inside the grocery store.
Police said the confrontation moved into the parking lot, where another person joined the argument.
According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun, and the victim shot several times in self-defense. Two people were hit by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Yolanda Gaines was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Kimberly Williams was also arrested and charged with one count of obstruction of justice.
There is one suspect who has not been arrested. No one else was hurt.
