Two arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish after deputies find stolen guns during late night traffic stops
PORT ALLEN — Two people were arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish earlier this week after deputies found stolen guns in two separate traffic stops.
Deputies said that late Tuesday night, 19-year-old Michael Hatley was arrested after a stolen gun was found in a Nissan Altima pulled over for traffic infractions.
Early Wednesday morning during the same patrol, deputies said they arrested 21-year-old Jalan Washington, the driver of a Kia Optima, who was stopped for traffic infractions. He was also arrested after a stolen gun was found.
Washington has since bonded out of the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, while Hatley remains in custody, deputies added.
