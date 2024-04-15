81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two arrested in Port Vincent after raid yields drugs, guns

Monday, April 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT VINCENT — Two people were arrested after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office raided three Port Vincent homes and found drugs and guns.

Zebulon Carter, 45, and Amanda Granade, 44, were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Friday. They are being charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of unregistered firearms, among other drug and gun charges.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Agents were investigating a Port Vincent-based narcotics dealer, who they identified as Carter.

Carter reportedly used three homes on Brickyard Road in Port Vincent. When deputies raided the houses, they reportedly recovered 18 grams of methamphetamine, 12 doses of Tramadol, 14 guns and three suppressors.

