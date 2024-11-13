Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun

Image credit to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at a person's apartment, breaking down his door, and then beating him with a gun after punching and kicking the victim, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say at around 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers responded to an assault at East Brookstown Drive. The victim had a laceration on his head that required stitches.

According to the victim, Damien Catherine and Kayla Georgetown came to his apartment to fight his brother and sister, who were not home. The victim said the two began throwing chairs at his apartment window and kicked in his door. Once inside, both attacked him by punching and kicking him before Catherine allegedly beat the victim in the head and the face with a handgun.

Catherine and Georgetown were both arrested for simple criminal damage to property, while Georgetown was booked for second degree battery and Catherine was booked for aggravated second degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The two were booked Wednesday after they were apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

