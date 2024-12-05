Two Addis men accused of vehicle burglaries in Iberville Parish arrested

PLAQUEMINE — Two Addis men accused of breaking into cars and stealing guns from them across Iberville Parish over the weekend were arrested by deputies.

Joshua Lachney, 19, and Damarion Sanders, 18, were both arrested by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said Thursday.

Stassi told WBRZ that the two broke into five cars in multiple towns in the parish.

Lachney and Sanders were both booked on five counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm.