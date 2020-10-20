Twins, again! What are the odds?

BATON ROUGE - It's news that still shocking eight months later. Erin Credo says she was still shocked as she was wheeled out the hospital doors holding the two babies in her arms.

"I'm still shocked, honestly, here we are eight months later and I still can't believe I'm taking two babies home," she said.

Erin and Jake Credo welcomed identical twin girls into the world at Woman's Hospital on Sept. 22. Allie (4 pounds, six ounces) and Lola (3 pounds, 12 ounces) were born at 32 weeks and three days and spent the last month in the NICU before heading home Tuesday. The Credo's say they weren't trying to get pregnant but it seemed all too familiar.

"The nurse probably thought I was crazy because I called her and I said, 'I need an ultrasound, or I need some blood work, I need something to tell me that this is one baby,'" Erin said. "I just had a feeling."

During her first ultrasound, Erin said her suspicions were correct.

"I immediately saw the two yolk sacs and I thought, 'oh my gosh, we're about to do this again,'" she said.

That's because the Credo's already have a set of identical twin boys; 6-year-olds Grant and Cooper. They met their sisters for the first time Tuesday and initially took mom and dad's news very well.

"I said there are two babies in mommy's belly and they said, 'Like us, two babies like us?' For them it's normal," Erin said. "They're like, 'Cool, we're having two more babies.' I think they probably would have been more shocked if it would have just been one."

The Credo's are over the moon, especially since the odds of giving birth to consecutive identical twins are pretty rare.

Dr. Robert Moore, a maternal fetal medicine physician at Woman's Hospital says identical twins happen once in every 350 pregnancies, but having consecutive identical twins is much more uncommon.

"It's probably about one out of 110 to 115,000 of having that happen to you in life," Moore said. "It's not that it's super rare but being that we deliver eight to 10,000 babies a year at Woman's Hospital this probably occurs every 10-15 years.

Moore says this is the first time he's seen it in his career.

"We would be the ones, I need to go buy a lottery ticket now!" Erin said.

The Credo's are already feeling like they won the lottery and gives a lot of credit to their medical team at Woman's Hospital. Erin says the hospital staff has become family to her during her pregnancy and COVID.

"It's been interesting," she said. "You have to put a lot of trust and love and faith in your medical team. I think that is just heightened during a pandemic."

Tuesday morning, the new family of six piled into their SUV, hugged their doctors and nurses goodbye and left the hospital. They planned to stop for a Cane's Tailgate order on their way home.