Tuesday's Health Report: The importance of setting technological boundaries with kids

BATON ROUGE — With the holidays over and kids back in school, it can be tough for them to adjust to less time with addictive electronics.

Experts recommend setting limits, especially with cell phones.

"American Academy of Pediatrics recommends less than two hours of screen time per day, and I'd say for preschoolers that should be even less. As far as cell phones and when kids should get those, I think that ends up being a family decision,” pediatrician Adam Keating said.

If you do decide your child should have a cellphone, you may want to set some ground rules.

For example, how often they can use it, and whether or not they are allowed to access the internet or social media. Parents should consider the advantages and disadvantages of letting their children have a phone.

"They are showing a significant amount of distraction and decrease in learning, as well as decreasing the ability for kids to have face-to-face interaction where they learn about how to socially interact with each other. It's certainly not the only reason why we're having some of our increases in loneliness, anxiety, and depression, so among kids, but cell phones are certainly a contributing factor,” Keating said.

Louisiana is now among the states restricting cellphone usage during school hours.