Tuesday's Health Report: The dangers of lead poisoning and how to prevent it

BATON ROUGE — Lead can be found in the air, the soil and even the water, and exposure to it is harmful to everyone, especially children.

"There is no safe amount of lead,” neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

Gupta says that lead does leave the body after exposure, but it can accumulate in the blood, soft tissues and organs.

Because of that, it can cause problems throughout a person’s life if it continues to build up.

Childhood lead poisoning can lead to brain and nerve damage, stunted growth, learning and behavioral problems, as well as hearing and speech problems.

"In adults, it can cause problems if you get significant lead toxicity, including problems with your cardiovascular system and your cognitive system as well, your central nervous system,” Gupta said.

You can lower chances of lead exposure by preventing paint deterioration, staying on top of water damage quickly and completely, keeping your home clean and dust-free, cleaning around painted areas with a wet rag to remove paint chips or dust, using only cold water to prepare food and drinks, flushing water outlets used for drinking or food prep, cleaning debris out of outlet screens or faucet aerators regularly, washing children's bottles, pacifiers and toys often and teaching children to remove their shoes and wash their hands after playing outdoors.