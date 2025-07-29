Tuesday's Health Report: Dispelling myths about menopause

BATON ROUGE — Around 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year.

Still, there is a lot of misinformation about it, like the belief that it only causes hot flashes.

"That is not true. Menopause, especially perimenopause, which is usually starting several years before menopause, can be associated with a variety of physical, emotional, mental symptoms, ranging from the known, well known, hot flashes and night sweats, all the way to vaginal dryness, decrease in libido, joint pains, skin, hair, nail changes, and certainly changes with a woman's metabolism. Weight changes are also commonly experienced,” Katrin Arnolds at the Cleveland Clinic said. “So, it goes way beyond just the hot flashes that we hear about.”

Another myth is that menopause only happens to women after the age of 50, which is incorrect. Menopause typically starts between the ages of 45 and 55.

It doesn't just happen suddenly; it can take several years. Also, menopause does not necessarily come with weight gain.

“While that can be true for some women, we do notice a mild slowdown of our metabolism. It is not true for everyone. There are many other factors that can influence weight gain. When it comes to intimacy or our sex life, menopause certainly affects most women in various ways. We often notice a decrease in our estrogen and progesterone levels during menopause, which can cause some vaginal dryness and some discomfort,” Arnolds said. “It is very important to bring that up to your healthcare provider because there are many options that go beyond just hormone replacement therapy that can alleviate those symptoms."

Menopause can be different for each individual woman, which is why you should consult your healthcare provider if you have any concerns.