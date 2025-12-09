Tuesday PM Forecast: Warmer days ahead, Capital Area shaking off the cold

The Capital Area is finally shaking off the cold, meaning warmer afternoons and more sunshine will make outdoor plans easier through the rest of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Frost should not be a major issue moving forward. The night will begin on a mostly clear note, allowing temperatures to quickly fall. Look for a morning low around 40° in Baton Rouge. A few spots north of I-12 may dip into the upper 30s for a brief period. Some low clouds could develop late, but they won’t be nearly as thick or persistent as in recent days. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Any layers needed early will be easy to shed by the afternoon. A dry cold front will slip in late in the day, bringing little more than a subtle shift in the winds.

Up Next: Thursday will turn a few degrees cooler behind Wednesday’s cold front, though highs will still land near average in the mid-60s. Beyond that, temperatures will quickly rebound. Highs will reach the 70s on Friday and Saturday as lows rise into the 50s. A slight bump in moisture might bring a stray sprinkle, but most will stay dry. A more substantial rain trigger will arrive on Sunday with another cold front, but it will still only bring a handful of showers. Behind it, temperatures return to the cooler side of average next week, with highs near 60° and lows near 40°.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

