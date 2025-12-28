Sunday PM Forecast: Strong front rolls through tonight, significant temperature drop follows

A strong cold front will move through tonight, first bringing a round of numerous showers. Once it passes, temperatures will drop quickly, falling into the 40s by mid-morning.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will linger overnight, with most areas staying dry at first. After midnight, the much-anticipated cold front will sweep through, bringing a quick-hitting line of showers and a sharp drop in temperatures. Ahead of the front, readings will sit in the mid-60s, but they’ll fall by about 10 degrees almost immediately once it passes. Monday will begin in the lower 50s, then slip into the 40s by mid-morning. Temperatures may briefly rebound to the lower 50s during the afternoon before dropping again after sunset. Clouds will dominate early, but some partial clearing is expected later in the day.

Up Next: The main story for the rest of the week will be a surge of very cold air. Expect several consecutive freezing mornings beginning Tuesday. Lows will drop into the lower 30s with subfreezing temperatures likely along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. The coldest air arrives on New Year’s Eve, when many spots dip into the 20s, including mid-20s readings in areas east and north of Baton Rouge. Be sure to remember the four P’s: people, pets, pipes, and plants. New Year’s Day will bring another near-freezing start before a noticeable warmup. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s, with temperatures returning to the 70s by the end of the week. As the warmth builds back in, clouds will increase and rain chances will return as well.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.