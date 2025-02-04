Tuesday PM Forecast: Tracking fog, watching the record books

Near-record warmth and morning fog continue to be the primary weather stories this week. This pattern will hold steady until next week when a Pacific front takes temperatures down a few notches.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With generally light winds, clearing skies are needed during the evening to get the rapid cooling necessary for widespread fog formation. But a wave of mid-level moisture will arrive on Tuesday night, boosting cloud coverage. The added cloud cover should limit fog formation, resulting in patchy fog for the Wednesday morning drive. Nevertheless, still be on the lookout for it. There will be plenty of clouds regardless. Look for a morning low in the mid-60s. Early clouds will eventually give way to afternoon clearing. The added sunshine will push highs into the lower and middle 80s. The record high of 83° might even be challenged.

Up Next: While a lack of clearing the night before might inhibit fog early Wednesday, that may not be the case later this week. A small bump up in wind speeds could result in something called advection fog. This occurs when warm air flows over cooler waters, resulting in marine fog that blows (i.e. advects) inland. For that reason, reduced visibility might become a more widespread problem on Thursday and Friday mornings. But a mix of clouds and sun will emerge by afternoon. Once that happens, temperatures will soar. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast explicitly calls for record highs on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be slim to none, besides a rogue afternoon shower.

Next week, an approaching cold front could break the warm and foggy pattern. The front will be Pacific in origin, only resulting in a slight temperature drop. Rain chances with that system appear minimal at this time.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

