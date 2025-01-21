Tuesday PM Forecast: snow exits but brutal cold continues

An *EXTREME COLD WARNING* is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for dangerously cold wind chills as low as 5 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes HERE.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Snow has ended, but it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Extremely cold temperatures overnight will allow the fresh snow as well as any slushy of wet spots on surfaces to harden and freeze quickly. Expect treacherous to nearly impossible travel conditions as a result. Thermometers will tumble into the lower-teens and possibly even single digits, marking the coldest night in over three decades for many locations. On Wednesday, sun will move those thermometers up quickly, but given the low starting point, they just won’t be above freezing for long. After a few hours of slight melting during the afternoon, plenty of snow and ice will remain for another night.

Up Next: Thursday will begin in the upper-teens and low-20s but a return to the 40s with some sunshine should allowed significant progress in the thawing process. While the following days will stay below average and chilly, by recent standards it will be a warming trend. Friday and Saturday will start in the upper-20s with afternoons in the 40s and 50s respectively. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. By Sunday, clouds will thicken setting the stage for another storm system early next week. This one will be all liquid—a period of rain for the Capital Area.

