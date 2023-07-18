Tuesday PM Forecast: moving into the 8th straight day with a heat advisory

Searing heat will stay the story as the Capital Area goes into a heat advisory for the 8th straight day. The first sign of rain relief shows up by the weekend.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect on Wednesday from 12pm - 7pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 112 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be clear and warm with low temperatures in the upper 70s. Wednesday will bring a heat repeat with sunshine pushing high temperatures into the upper 90s. Humidity will cause feels-like temperatures between 107 – 112 degrees. We will be hard pressed to find any cooling showers.

Up Next: Through the workweek, highs will be in the upper 90s, with one or two spots possibly reaching the century mark, and lows will struggle to leave the 80s. Plenty of humidity will stick around and afternoon feels-like temperatures over 107 degrees will likely warrant continuous heat alerts from the National Weather Service. Chances for rain will be near zero through Friday. Over the weekend, the dominant ridge of high pressure causing the ongoing heat and dry conditions will weaken and move a little west of the area. Temperatures will retreat a few degrees closer to average, especially as afternoon showers and thunderstorms become possible once again.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Back to tropical storm status, Don is looping around its old path in the central Atlantic Ocean. With maximum sustained winds of 40mph, Don is expected to remain steady in strength for a few days before ramping up a bit by the weekend. The storm will slow down and turn southwest on Wednesday, west on Thursday and back to the northwest on Friday while accelerating. The storm poses no threat to the United States.

By late next week, parts of the central Atlantic Ocean near the Lesser Antilles and main development region will become favorable for tropical development. The next storm name on the list is Emily.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.