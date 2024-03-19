Tuesday PM Forecast: midweek warming, next rainmaker takes shape out west

Morning temperatures move away from freezing for the foreseeable future—perhaps for the rest of the season. The warmup will pause for some showers and thunderstorms just ahead of the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will remain mostly clear, and winds will stay light into the overnight hours. While those conditions are ideal for cooling, the heart of the cold air mass has moved away to the east and so low temperatures will stop in the low to mid 40s.

Up Next: The remainder of the week will have a more spring-like feel. Through the end of the workweek, afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s while morning lows will return to the mid-50s.

Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday as a storm system passes to our south through the Gulf of Mexico. Overcast skies will give way to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours, potentially creating some wet spots for the late commute. New data suggests showers with the addition of thunderstorms will be possible into Friday as well which would lead to a second straight commute with some wet weather. Overall rain totals should be on the lighter side with most locations receiving around a half an inch. No severe weather is expected.

Skies will clear as we approach the weekend. Weather will be very cooperative for outdoor events, including the three game showdown at Alex Box Stadium between LSU and Florida. Both days will have highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Saturday will be mainly sunny. Sunday will show some increasing cloud cover late. The next shot at showers and thunderstorms will come at the beginning of next week.

