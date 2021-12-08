Tuesday PM Forecast: gray, damp night before warming trend begins

The cloudy, cool and damp weather will last into Wednesday morning. However, the second half of the workweek will be all about warming temperatures.

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect until 10am Wednesday for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Fog may cause visibility of one-quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Next 24 Hours: Expect clouds and scattered showers to continue through the night. You might hear a rumble or two of thunder. With a stalled front near the coast and inching northward, thermometers will stay steady in the 60s near the coast, mid 50s across the I-10/12 corridor and low 50s in southwest Mississippi. Skies will clear out from west to east on Wednesday morning with a good amount of sunshine expected by afternoon. Temperatures will respond by climbing into the upper 60s.

Up Next: A warm front will lift through the area into Thursday allowing a continued moderating trend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could form in the wake of this front on Thursday afternoon but the bigger story will be above average temperatures. Friday will be especially warm with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. The record high temperature for the date was 82 degrees, set in 2007. Early Saturday, a strong cold front will push into the area with rain and thunderstorms. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and allow full sun through Sunday. A more distinct cool down will follow for the second half of the weekend and start of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A fast-moving upper level disturbance will trek across the region tonight, lifting over a stalled front near the Louisiana coast. These features will maintain overcast skies and scattered showers through Wednesday morning. An embedded thunderstorm is possible, but any that develop will be on the weaker side. Additionally, fog could reduce visibilities south of I-10. Once the disturbance moves east, some drier air will push into the region allowing clearing skies as we finish out Wednesday. Upper level winds will come out of the southwest on Thursday returning some moisture and with the old front lifting north as a warm front, there seem to be enough factors in place for isolated showers to develop. Thermometers will move well above average Thursday through Friday after the warm front passes. Highs will take a run into the 80s on Friday. A deeper upper level trough will cut across the Southern U.S. early Saturday. Over the last 24 hours, forecast model guidance has shifted to show more of a neutrally to positively tilted (center is oriented from northeast to southwest) trough, which is less favorable for severe weather. Additionally, the strongest upper level winds needed for expansive storm development will likely remain just north of the local area. Still, enough wind shear and instability may exist for one or two strong storms and a low end severe weather risk. We will get an official outlook from the Storm Prediction Center on Thursday. A stronger cold front will sweep through the area as this trough pushes east Saturday night into Sunday and temperatures will retreat to seasonable averages Sunday and Monday.

--Josh

