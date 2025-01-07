Tuesday PM Forecast: cold continues as attention turns to next chance for precipitation

A ***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY*** remains in effect from midnight to 9am Wednesday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Very cold wind chills, as low as 20 degrees, could lead to frostbite or hypothermia if proper clothing is not worn. While the air temperatures should not be low enough to cause infrastructure issues for most of the Metro Area, those living north of the I-12 corridor may consider wrapping exposed, exterior pipes out of an abundance of caution.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another frigid night into Wednesday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s with wind chills back into the low 20s and even upper teens at times. Winds will be lighter than previous nights, so the difference between air temperature and wind chill should not be as drastic. Still, the National Weather Service has issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY. On Wednesday, there is a chance that sunshine drives temperatures closer to the 50s during the afternoon hours, but that is still about 10 degrees below average. Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Up Next: Thursday will start off cold and near freezing but a few degrees higher than previous nights thanks to advancing cloud cover. A storm system will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico, and this feature will present a thickening cloud deck through the day. As a result, lacking sun will lead to a cold day with highs just back into the low 40s. Additionally, some precipitation will start to invade through the afternoon and into the evening. There could be a very brief window that includes some light sleet or freezing rain north of I-12, but even if that unlikely scenario occurs, this will be a mainly liquid, cold rain event. Notably, it looks to be a healthy soak for the Capital Area with an inch or two falling overnight Thursday into Friday. Rain will then end from west to east as the workweek concludes. One caveat to the forecast is that if the storm track shifts farther south than currently expected, chances could increase for wintry precipitation to get in the mix. To be clear though, the likelihood of that happening continues to decrease.

Beyond that weathermaker, chilly conditions will carry through the weekend. Another weak, reinforcing front is expected to pass Sunday or Monday to maintain below average temperatures early next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.