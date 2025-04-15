Tuesday PM Forecast: Clock ticking on near-perfect weather, Easter could bring a twist

Sunshine and comfortable spring temperatures will stick around through midweek. However, some changes will take place over the Easter holiday weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a brief visit from a cold front in the morning, the stage is set for a clear and crisp night. The cooler temperatures will be noticeable early on Wednesday as lows drop into the upper 40s. Sunshine will dominate on Wednesday with a high near 80°. Enjoy it, because this could be one of the last days with a truly refreshing feel.

Up Next: Temperatures will heat up again on Thursday and Friday as highs soar into the middle and upper 80s. Winds will begin to ramp up on Thursday, but especially on Friday as a southerly breeze establishes itself. The south wind will also allow humidity to creep back in. However, overall moisture content will not be rich enough to result in any rain.

Easter Weekend: The weekend will also be warm with the onshore breeze from the Gulf remaining in place. Look for a high in the middle and upper 80s over the weekend. While Saturday appears rain-free, a stalled front over Texas will eventually send some energy toward Louisiana. New data point toward a slightly greater coverage of showers on Easter Sunday. The latest Storm Station forecast latches onto this idea showing isolated showers for now — with about 30% seeing measurable rain. While a washout is not the expectation, the forecast is far from set in stone. Keep an eye on the forecast if planning outdoor egg hunts, family gatherings, or crawfish boils. Rain chances remain elevated next week, possibly kickstarting an active stretch of weather moving deeper into the spring season.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing until further notice. A RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect on Wednesday morning for the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge. In addition, a RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect on Monday, April 21 for the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57.5 feet on April 24. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will then fall below flood stage by May 4.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin early Wednesday, cresting just above major flood stage on April 25 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 3. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Monday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7.5 feet is forecast by April 27. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 26. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 27. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

