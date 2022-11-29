Tuesday PM Forecast: another round of rain before much cooler temps

A storm system crossing the United States will continue to bring the possibility of gusty thunderstorms and downpours overnight. Cooler, windy conditions are expected Wednesday into Thursday.

Next 24 Hours: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours with the threat for severe weather, especially tornadoes, diminishing by the hour. Temperatures will be steady in the low 70s overnight. A line of showers and thunderstorms will come together well after midnight and roll through the area before dawn. Some of these storms could produce gusty wind or downpours leading to some brief poor drainage flooding. Rain will end from west to east around daybreak Wednesday. As skies clear, winds will increase out of the north at 10-15mph with occasionally higher gusts. Much cooler air will push into the region and it is likely that high temperatures in the upper 60s will occur early in the day with thermometers ending up in the upper 50s by nightfall.

Up Next: It will be chilly into Thursday morning with low temperatures a touch below average in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday afternoon will also be cool with highs temperatures in the low 60s, despite sunshine. The weather will stay quiet through the end of the workweek. Clouds and temperatures will increase Saturday as a weak frontal system to our north could cause a stray shower across the area. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

--Josh

