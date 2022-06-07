Tuesday PM Forecast: afternoon temperatures to nudge higher

Stringing together several days with high temperatures in the 90s, this weather pattern has little to offer in terms of precipitation. By the weekend, there may be just enough moisture for one or two afternoon showers.

Next 24 Hours: Any cumulus clouds that developed with daytime warming will diminish to a mainly clear sky overnight. Low temperatures will drift into the low 70s with winds will be out of the south at 5mph. Wednesday will continue the quiet, warm pattern with a lot of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Cooling afternoon showers and thunderstorms are unlikely.

Up Next: Thursday will be the hottest of the week with high temperatures reaching the middle 90s and feels-like temperatures sliding over 100 degrees. Fortunately, humidity will not reach the highest levels we can experience on the Gulf Coast, so while an advisory may not be issued, you should take it easy and stay hydrated with some of the warmest temperatures felt so far this season. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday but Friday and Saturday will offer much better chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. In turn, this will keep temperatures from climbing higher than the low 90s and will result in cooler evenings after any showers and clouds. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quite. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: Through Thursday, an upper level ridge of high pressure will center over the central and western Gulf Coast. Associated warm temperature profiles and sinking air will make it very difficult for showers to pop. Coverage may not be at zero, but very few locations will pick up measurable rain. With these factors taken into consideration, high temperatures may reach their warmest levels so far this season with thermometers topping out between 94 and 96 degrees. Dew point temperatures in the low 70s will cause feels-like temperatures in the low 100s, but not likely high enough to warrant a heat advisory. On Friday, an upper level trough of low pressure will dig into the eastern part of the country forcing the ridge back to the west. Northwest winds aloft will send a series of weak disturbances through the region. As moisture reaches levels above average for the time of year, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. This pattern will continue through Saturday and possibly into Sunday before the ridge builds again.

--Josh

