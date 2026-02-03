Tuesday PM Forecast: after brief warmup, next cold front moves into Capital Area

After a passing punch of showers overnight, another cold front will bring chilly air for the end of the workweek. If you’re not a fan of the chill, don’t worry, this one will be short-lived and exit before a busy weekend of events.

Wednesday: drying, breezy and cooler

Rest of the Week: lots of sun, crisp

Weekend: gradually warmer, clear

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to move through tonight and linger through Wednesday morning. Some wind gusts aren’t out of the question with any thunderstorms. If you have a pre-dawn commute on Wednesday, give yourself a little extra time for wet roads and breezy conditions. Lows will stop near 50°F, but the front being on top of the Capital Area will likely cause a wide range of temperatures, cooler north of the city and warmer south. Rain will end from northwest to southeast shortly after dawn on Wednesday. Behind the cold front, northwest winds of 10-15mph will bring in cooler air again. Highs will only return to the upper 50s.

Up Next: The main chill associated with the cold front will be felt on Thursday morning, when temperatures will dip to right around freezing, especially for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. While we always want to be sure people and pets have access to warmth, this time around, pipes will not be a concern.

This cold snap will be brief. By Friday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Area will begin a warming trend. Mardi Gras parades should have very cooperative weather, with each day a few degrees warmer. Look for a long, tranquil stretch of weather with clear skies and highs climbing back into the low 70s by Sunday and Monday. It’s going to be a perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.