Tuesday night baseball for LSU and Southern postponed

The threat of incoming weather has postponed one game and cancelled another college baseball games in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

The LSU-Lamar baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The Southern-Nicholls St. game scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled and will not be made up at a later date according to the school.

The LSU game against Lamar will try to be rescheduled for a make-up game to be played later this season.

LSU’s next game will be on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Tigers face Arkansas in a three-game SEC series. All three games may be heard live on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Southern will be back in action on Thursday when they host a SWAC series against Prairie View A&M at 6:00 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field.

LSU’s next game at home will be played on Tuesday, April 19, when the Tigers participate in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic against UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Pontiff Classic game is not a part of the LSU season ticket holder package, and individual-game tickets may be purchased now at www.LSUtix.net.