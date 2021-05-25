Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday morning funeral for former Louisiana governor, Buddy Roemer
BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana continues to mourn the loss of former Governor Buddy Roemer, the community is set to unite for a Tuesday, May 25 funeral service in his honor.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at Baton Rouge's Istrouma Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service for 11 a.m.
Roemer passed away on May 17th at 77 years of age, following a battle with complications related to Type 1 diabetes.
A Shreveport native with an impressive career, he became the 52nd governor of Louisiana in 1988.
Roemer's family has asked that in lieu of sending flowers, those wishing to honor his memory, donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.
On Thursday, a second funeral service will be held in Shreveport.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, with a service set for 11 a.m.
