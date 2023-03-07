Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm, humid, and few sneaky showers

Warm and humid weather will last all week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Warm and humid weather is the trend for the week. Temperatures this afternoon are trending above normal and will max out in the mid-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and isolated popup showers will be possible. If you see any rain, it will be very short lived and rainfall totals will be very small. Temperatures tonight will be near 70°.

Up Next: We will continue to trend above normal for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Humidity will be high and because of that a sneaky shower or two will be possible each day. The coverage will be less than 10% of the area through Thursday, but showers will still be possible. A weak boundary will be coming in to drop humidity on Friday. While it moves through, it may spark up a few showers and increase rain coverage to about 20%. Temperatures will still be warm, in the low 80s through the weekend. A second boundary will come through early next week, and temperatures will fall into the low 70s on Monday afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

