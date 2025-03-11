Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and quiet weather continues until weekend Storm System arrives

Expect warming and quiet conditions to dominate all workweek. Our next impact will arrive to start the weekend; exact details regarding timing and the threats will come into view in the next several days.

Today & Tonight: Chilly temperatures in the 40s early Tuesday will quickly warm up after sunrise. Look for highs in the mid to upper-70s today with light winds between 5-10 mph out of the southwest. Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall near 50 degrees for another cool start Wednesday.

Up Next: The second half of the workweek will feature highs each afternoon nearing or exceeding 80 degrees. Mornings will also be mild, starting off in the 50s and 60s. Besides a light shower or two late Wednesday into Thursday morning as a disturbance moves through the region, conditions will remain dry over the next several days. A stronger storm system will take shape closer to the weekend—that will be the next impact.

Friday will feature a few spotty showers throughout the Capital Area ahead of a large storm system set to move across the country to start the weekend. By Saturday, scattered to numerous showers and storms will likely develop, and a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. While the large-scale pattern supports stronger storms, the smaller-scale features at play won’t be known until later in the week. Many times, it is these smaller features that determine the timing and severity of an event. Stay in touch with the Storm Station through the week as the forecast becomes more refined. By Sunday, the storm system will push east, and pleasant conditions will return.

