Tuesday AM Forecast: Below-freezing this morning, back to the 70s Thursday

After another morning with below-freezing temperatures, a significant warming trend will take place. Temperatures will steadily rise, until we are in the 70s Thursday.

Today & Tonight: Most locations are below freezing this morning, with some readings in the 20s. Winds will flip out of the south today, ushering in warmer and moister air. Highs will reach near 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. While the day will start out clear, clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening. These clouds will stick around overnight, with lows rising to the upper 40s.

Up Next: The stretch of bitter cold mornings is ending, with overnight temperatures rising through Thursday. Afternoon readings will follow suit, reaching the upper 60s on Wednesday even with plenty of clouds and a few isolated showers. By Thursday, temperatures will push close to 80 degrees ahead of the next cold front, which is expected to trigger some showers and storms late in the day or at night. That activity should exit before sunrise Friday, ushering in a short-lived cool-down with highs back in the 60s. Warmth quickly reloads for the weekend, bringing daytime highs to the 70s and mild nights near 60 degrees. That warmer-than-normal pattern appears set to hold through Christmas week.

Balin

