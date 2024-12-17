Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and foggy through Wednesday, big cooldown follows

Expect much of the same through the middle of the week. That means warm temperatures, with areas of fog in the morning. A cold front will pass Wednesday bringing much cooler temperatures, and a lot of sunshine through the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: We are once again seeing some areas of fog this morning. This will begin to lift by 9-10am. The rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies, and warm temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray shower will be possible, but the vast majority will remain dry. Lows tonight will get in the lower 60s, with fog once again being a possibility.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will be the last chance of fog for the foreseeable future, as a cold front is expected to push through during the evening hours. This front could deliver some passing showers, and even a thunderstorm, before bringing much drier air and cooler temperatures. Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s with lots of sunshine. A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected in time for the final weekend before Christmas and some nights could dip into the mid 30s. Temperatures will moderate as we move into next week.

