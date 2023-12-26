Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking near freezing temperatures as we close out 2023

Dry and cool conditions dominate for the last week of 2023. A cold front late Wednesday brings a shot of colder air that drops morning temperatures near freezing for the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Chilly morning lows in the 40s around southern Louisiana will gradually climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Winds will be light out of the north throughout the day today turning calm by this evening. Overnight, with partly cloudy skies sticking around, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s once again.

Up Next: Some clouds stick around on Wednesday before a cold front moves through, sweeping away any remaining cloud cover. The front also brings with it a shot of colder air that will be felt Thursday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs below average in the upper-50s. The near freezing mornings stick around through the weekend as we ring in the new year and afternoon temperatures will begin to rebound as we get closer to 2024. For now, New Year’s Day features a slight chance of rain although far from a guarantee at this point. We’ll let you know in the coming days if anything changes.

