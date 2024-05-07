Tuesday AM Forecast: Temps and humidity continue to rise, Cold front brings changes late Thursday

After hitting 91° Monday afternoon, we will see a few more 90 degree days before a cooler and drier air mass moves in just in time for the holiday weekend. No major rainmaker is anticipated over the next week.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday starts off even warmer than previous mornings with temperature overnight only dropping into the mid to upper 70s. Some feels-like temperatures early Tuesday morning barely escape the 80s. Similar to Monday, conditions early Tuesday begin mainly cloudy but we will begin to see clouds break up by mid-morning and eventually partly sunny conditions will prevail all afternoon. The additional sunshine will soar temperatures into the low 90s again today, with heat index values even greater thanks to the stubborn humidity. One or two showers may be spotted around SE Louisiana this afternoon although most will stay dry. Winds Tuesday continue to pump in gulf moisture from the south around 10-20 mph.

The above average warmth will continue to press on as overnight lows into Wednesday will only dip into the mid-70s, resulting in another muggy and warm start to the day.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will also feature the "June-like" heat with a mix of sun and clouds each day as well as a continued increase in humidity. In fact by Thursday afternoon, very high humidity levels could send heat index values near 100°. Thankfully, the heat on Thursday will be replaced by cooler and drier conditions for the weekend as a cold front brings changes late Thursday into early Friday. As the front passes through the state, a few isolated storms could become strong to severe, with the biggest concern being gusty, damaging winds. As we get closer to Thursday evening we will have more details on timing and threats with this system.

Post-front, the weekend will be very, very nice. Friday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid-80s with noticeably lower humidity values. Both Saturday and on Mother's Day, we will see morning lows near 62° and afternoon's in the low 80's with much drier air and sunshine!

– Emma Kate Cowan

