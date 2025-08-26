Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine continues to dominate, Rain chances return by late week

Drier air sticks around through midweek, keeping humidity lower, skies mostly sunny, and temps warm. By late week, moisture returns, bringing back rain chances heading into Labor Day Weekend.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be sunny and mostly dry with lower humidity levels as drier air remains in place. Morning temps will be near 70° and the air will feel less sticky, but a hot afternoon is in store with highs near 94° in Baton Rouge. A stalled front keeps storms near the coast again Tuesday afternoon. Tonight brings the lowest humidity, with spots north of I-10 possibly dipping into the 60s by early Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Wednesday will be another mainly sunny and dry day with high temperatures in the low-90s and winds out of the NE between 5 - 10 mph. On Thursday, winds will shift to be out of the SE, allowing for the return of Gulf moisture to the Capital Region. While still sunny and warm, the return of moisture may support a few spotty showers Thursday afternoon.

Friday will have a better chance for afternoon showers and storms as deep tropical moisture returns and a disturbance moves in from the northwest. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans Friday afternoon or evening. Over the weekend, another weak front may move into or through the Capital Area, but its exact position is uncertain. For now, expect spotty to isolated showers and storms, with rain chances going up if the front stalls overhead or lower if it moves offshore. Check back with the Storm Station for updates as the forecast becomes clearer.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fernand is weakening as it moves north-northeast over the open Atlantic, well east of Bermuda. The storm is forecast to become post-tropical by Wednesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, and Fernand poses no threat to land.

No additional tropical development is expected over the next seven days. The rest of the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet.

– Emma Kate C.

