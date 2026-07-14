Tuesday AM Forecast: One more wet day, pattern about to turn much drier

Rain and storms stay likely Tuesday, but the pattern is about to take a big shift. Wednesday and beyond, rain chances drastically decrease, with highs rising back into the 90s.

Today & Tonight: Heavy rain and storms have already been observed in some areas this morning, so watch out for ponding on the roads during the AM commute. Rain will stay isolated to scattered in nature throughout the rest of the morning hours, with decreasing coverage as we approach the middle of the day. At this time, afternoon storm development is a little uncertain, as clouds will need to clear up some to allow instability to build. There are some indications this may occur, so plan for isolated storms during the PM hours. Thanks to the rain and storms, highs will struggle to leave the 80s. Overnight, rain chances go way down, with lows near 73°.





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Up Next: Rain coverage takes a big dip Wednesday, as storms will only be isolated in nature. These will be confined to the afternoon and evening. Highs will rebound back into the 90s. Overall, the weather pattern is taking a major shift. Rain will be very hard to come by through early next week. Heat will become the main headline, with highs in the mid-90s.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

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