Tuesday AM Forecast: More heat and humidity, Showers return on Thursday

Get outside and mow the lawn before showers return to the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After breaking a temperature record on Monday, temperatures will be heating up again today. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon. The record to beat today is 92°. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The heat just keeps coming. Temperatures will be in the low 90s through the rest of the work week. Each day will have a chance to break the current heat records. All of that is coming in with clear skies. Overnight temperatures will not offer much relief, staying in the upper 60s and low 70s. Humidity will really turn up starting on Thursday. Temperatures will still trend near 90° and scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon. Pop-up t-showers will be around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon too. None of these days will be washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

