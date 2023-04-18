Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: More clouds today, Temperatures are still climbing
A few more clouds will be around today, but temperatures are still climbing.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Temperatures today are starting out chilly, but another warm afternoon is on deck. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s today with comfortable humidity. There is a decaying storm system in Texas that may send one or two sneaky showers this direction, but if anything survives long enough to drop some rain in south Louisiana, it will be short lived. 10% or less of the viewing area will see measurable rainfall today. The temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Up Next: We will wake up near 60° on Wednesday morning. The dry skies will last into Wednesday too with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon. Higher humidity and a few showers will be back in the forecast for Thursday, but the rain will hold off until Friday. On Friday a storm system will bring scattered showers through the area midday and into the overnight hours too. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side. There is a preliminary severe weather outlook that highlights areas northwest of Baton Rouge with a higher risk for storms to become severe. A few showers may be around for the first half of the day Saturday as they weaken. Dry skies will be back in the afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
DOTD begins National Work Zone Awareness Week with memorial in front of...
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge