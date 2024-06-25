Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect again today for Capital Region

A heat advisory will be in effect again on Tuesday as feels-like temperatures at or slightly above 110° are likely again today. Mid-week rain chances may give slight relief from the extreme heat before temps ramp back up by the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be another hot and humid day for the metro area. Not reaching a record high like yesterday at 100°, but the high will be around 98° with partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be the driver for the feels-like temperature to increase to the low 110's prompting a heat advisory for the area again Tuesday. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat related illnesses. Possible isolated showers in the afternoon and evening can bring some spots of relief from this heat. Tonight, lows will be near 77° under mostly clear skies.



Up Next: Signs are starting to point towards relief in the next couple of days. We start to see increased rain chances mid this week that will “cool down” Louisiana by a few degrees. An upper-level disturbance will arrive Wednesday night bringing scattered showers that will linger into Thursday.



This relief won’t last forever with the return of the “heat dome” this weekend bringing temperatures back to the upper 90's. We will keep a chance for isolated storms each day this weekend. The above average heat looks to continue into the first week of July as well.





The Tropics: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms. While development is not expected in the next few days, slow development will become possible once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week. For now, the system has a low chance of becoming something greater in the next week.

- Emma Kate Cowan

