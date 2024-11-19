Tuesday AM Forecast: Drying up today, Much cooler tomorrow

Showers and storms that rolled through the Capital Area overnight will quickly be replaced by dry air on Tuesday. A second front will deliver the coolest air yet of the season on Wednesday.

Today & Tonight: A few lingering showers and isolated instances of standing water on roadways could make for a messy Tuesday morning commute. Conditions will quickly improve as the morning wears on and as drier air settles into southern Louisiana behind the cold front. With clearing skies Tuesday, expect another warm afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. The cooler air will arrive overnight as a second front moves through the region. Wednesday morning will start off with lows in the 50s under clear skies.

Up Next: The second half of the workweek will feature very pleasant, fall-like conditions. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the 60s under sunny skies and morning lows will become extra chilly as they slip into the 40s around the region. The coldest nights so far of the season are expected Thursday and Friday as temperatures fall near 40° in the Capital Area, even potentially seeing temperatures dip into the upper 30s near the LA/MS state line. Quiet, comfortable weather is expected to carry on into the weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, no tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate C.

